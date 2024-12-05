VIRAL VIDEO: Sobhita Dhulipala gets teary eyed as Naga Chaitanya ties mangalsutra; See Nagarjuna's reaction

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are now married. They tied the knot on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in the presence of their family and loved ones. A video of the newlywed couple is now going viral on social media, showing Sobhita getting emotional as Chay ties the mangalsutra around her neck.

As the video continues, the bride is seen shedding tears of happiness while surrounded by her loved ones. Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya are all smiles as they begin a new chapter in their lives. Sharing in their joy, Nagarjuna is seen beaming with pride and celebrating the special occasion.

Meanwhile, Sobhita is wearing a traditional white silk saree with a red border in the video. She accessorized with layered gold jewelry. This includes a necklace, earrings, and bangles.

Soon after the video went viral, netizens took to the comments to share their reactions. A social media user wrote, "Happy married life," while another penned, "Akhil whistle made the video look so beautiful."

Take a look at the video below:

Before the video surfaced on the internet, Nagarjuna took to his social media handle X to pen a heartfelt note as he welcomed Sobhita into his family. He shared that watching the two start this new chapter together was a special and emotional moment for him. The veteran actor congratulated Chay and said Sobhita had already brought happiness into their lives.

Nagarjuna added that the celebration was even more meaningful as it took place under ANR's statue. He wrote, "This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR garu’s statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey."

Take a look at his post below:

Meanwhile, several A-listers were present at Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's wedding in Hyderabad last night. Their wedding ceremony began around 8 PM at the Annapurna Studios. Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan were seen arriving at the venue to bless the couple.

