First Photos: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are married; Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi arrive

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are officially husband and wife now as they get married at Annapurna Studios.

By Goutham S
Updated on Dec 04, 2024  |  08:58 PM IST |  4.5K
First Inside Pics: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are now husband and wife
First Inside Pics: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are now husband and wife (PC: radhesh61410346/X)

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have officially turned husband and wife as the duo gets married on December 4, 2024. The actors were seen tying the knot at Annapurna Studios, entering into their married life.

The first photos of the couple were shared on X (formerly Twitter) and has already gone viral amongst the netizens.

Check out the first photos of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala here:


Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Goutham S

Goutham S is a native of Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. A writer for a few years now, particularly following Indian

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles