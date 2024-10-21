Identity director Akhil Paul mourns loss of his mother Lilly after her brave fight with cancer

Trigger Warning: This article contains information regarding the death of an individual.

Malayalam director Akhil Paul recently took to his social media handle to announce the passing of his mother Lilly Paul. She was suffering from cancer ailments and breathed her last in Bengaluru. The funeral will take place tomorrow, October 22, at St. Joseph’s Church.

The Identity director expressed his grief over the untimely demise of his mother Lilly and wrote, "Our mother Mrs. Lilly Paul has passed away at her home in Bangalore. A retired school teacher and loving mother, she was a brave soul who fought against her cancer ailments for the past year."

"We will bring her to our home in Iritty by tonight and you may visit to pay respects until 11 AM Tomorrow morning. The funeral will be held at St. Joseph’s Church, Iritty tomorrow at 11:30 AM. Please join us in prayer for the departed soul to rest in everlasting peace," he added.

Akhil Paul shared a close bond with his mother Lilly and often dropped some candid photos with her on his Instagram handle. On the occasion of her birthday, he penned a heartfelt note that read, "Wishing a very happy Day and an awesome Year ahead to the dearest woman in my life!! Happy Birthday Mummy..!!"

Akhil's mother used to visit him on the sets of his film too. While the filmmaker was busy with the shoot of Forensic, his parents came to meet him. Sharing a photograph from the moment, he expressed how proud and happy he feels to say "action" in front of them.

Meanwhile, Akhil is currently busy with his project Identity starring Tovino Thomas, Trisha Krishnan and others.

