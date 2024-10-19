Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala raise their style quotient in their slick new elevator selfie; check out here

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhuliapala dropped a selfie from inside an elevator, completing owning the frame with their swag. The engaged couple struck a power pose together while donning black-colored outfits. Chay went for an all-black look, and Sobhita paired her monochrome top with baggy blue denim jeans.

The star couple completed their looks with a pair of dark shades. Sharing the picture with his fiancee on his Instagram, Naga Chaitanya wrote, “Everything everywhere all at once."

Check out Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s new selfie here:

Both Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita have been hitting the headlines for quite some time now since their engagement. The actors, who had been in a romantic relationship for quite a long time, got engaged on August 8, 2024.

The couple’s engagement was an intimate affair and took place at Naga Chaitanya’s house in Hyderabad with just family members in attendance. Superstar-father Nagarjuna Akkineni shared the first photos of his son and Sobhita's engagement on his social media platforms.

Moving ahead, Naga Chaitanya had also been dragged into a recent controversy after Telangana Minister Konda Surekha levied allegations on his divorce from ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. For those unaware, the minister had made some controversial remarks on the former couple's divorce and alleged that the separation occurred due to the influence of BRS' working president, KTR.

However, the claims made by the minister were soon condemned by the Telugu film industry, including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Naga Chaitanya issuing statements.

While the King actor has filed for a defamation case against the minister on the grounds of harming his and his family’s image, Samantha has asked to keep her name and personal matters out of politics.

Moreover, coming to Naga Chaitanya’s work front, the actor is involved in the works of his next movie called Thandel. The film, which is set in the Srikakulam region, portrays the actor as a man from the fishermen community. With Chandoo Mondeti helming the project, Sai Pallavi plays the leading lady’s role, marking her second collaboration with Chay in a movie.

