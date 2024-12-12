Inside PICS: Thalapathy Vijay attends Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil's destination wedding in Goa

Keerthy Suresh is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend, Antony Thattil, in Goa today, December 12. Amid the excitement surrounding the wedding, a photo of Thalapathy Vijay attending the festivities is going viral on social media. Yes, you read that right!

The Leo actor has graced Keerthy Suresh’s wedding in Goa. He looked dapper in a shirt teamed with a matching veshti.

Take a look at the photo below:

Ahead of the big day, the actress shared a glimpse of the ceremony on her Instagram handle. She posted a picture of a signboard with the text "To our greatest adventure, Keerthy & Antony" written on it.

The signboard is surrounded by a floral arrangement of pink and white flowers, with the word "WELCOME" visible on the left side. Keerthy Suresh re-shared this photo on her Instagram story, while several other pictures from the venue have been doing the rounds on the internet with the hashtags "#ForTheLoveOfNYKE" and "#KAWedding."

In one of the pictures, guests were seen flaunting KA wristbands at the destination wedding. Other photos showed a room adorned with white flowers and the venue's interior decorations. A picture of Keerthy Suresh with a staff member has also gone viral on social media.

Take a look at the photos below:

Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil's wedding postcard has also grabbed the attention of the netizens. It read, "Kitty and Thattil are pulling out all the stops to deliver what can only be described as the party of the century! In a world where perfection is often a myth, this duo of self-proclaimed control freaks has curated every single detail to ensure this event is a rollercoaster of joy, laughter, and surprises."

There is also a word search game in their wedding post along with their unseen monochrome pictures.

Take a look at the photo below:

Keerthy Suresh has kept her wedding plans private. However, the actress’ wedding invite was recently leaked online. The invite, signed by her parents, confirmed the wedding date. It also described the event as a simple gathering.

"It is our great pleasure to inform you that our daughter is getting married on December 12 in an intimate gathering. We hold your blessings in high regard and sincerely hope you will keep them in your thoughts and prayers," read the invitation.

Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil have been in a relationship for over 15 years now. Today, they will start a new chapter of their lives in the presence of their loved ones in Goa.

