From two weddings to a casino after-party, everything you need to know about Keerthy Suresh-Antony Thattil’s Goa wedding

Keerthy Suresh is all set to usher in a new chapter of her life with her longtime beau Antony Thattil. The diva will soon get hitched in December, at a grand ceremony hosted in Goa. And the recent details about the actress’ big day seem to suggest that there will be double fun and celebrations for the couple.

As per a report by TOI, Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil’s wedding, which is slated to take place on December 10-12 in Goa, will take place following two rituals. The Baby John actress will tie the knot in both Hindu and Christian traditions, honoring her and her groom’s family culture and legacy.

The report further stated that the actress’ Hindu wedding will take place on the morning of December 12, for which she has finalized a traditional Madisar saree. This will be followed by a church wedding on the same day, which will beautifully coincide with the sunset when they exchange vows.

Pre-wedding rituals for the diva’s Hindu wedding will begin on December 10, and a Sangeet ceremony will be hosted on December 11 morning.

For their Christian wedding, Keerthy and Antony have reportedly shortlisted a soft pastel and beige theme.

That’s not all. Their grand wedding celebrations will end with an after-party at a casino where the newly-wedded couple will unwind and enjoy themselves with their close family and friends.

Well, Keerthy and Antony met each other while the actress was still in high school and her beau was pursuing his undergraduate degree in Kochi.

The duo have managed to keep their relationship under wraps and have been together for almost 15 years now.

Keerthy has always remained quiet about her personal life, and it was sometime back that she first revealed not being single anymore.

However, it was finally on November 27, when the diva made it official with a post on Instagram. It included a sunkissed silhouette of her and her beau Antony, as they lighted fireworks together.

Along with it, she penned, “15 years and counting It has always been..AntoNY x KEerthy (Iykyk).”

On the work front, Keerthy is all geared up for her first Bollywood film, Baby John with Varun Dhawan. The Kalees directorial will be released on December 25, 2024.

