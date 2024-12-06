Keerthy Suresh jets off to Goa with beau Antony Thattil ahead of their destination wedding; don't miss their couple hashtag

Keerthy Suresh is all set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Antony Thattil in Goa on December 12. Their destination wedding is going to be a private affair with close friends and family members in attendance. Recently, the actress shared a picture on Instagram that indicated she had left for Goa.

One of Keerthy's close friends also posted a picture of their flight tickets on social media. In the photo, Keerthy, Antony Thattil, and their loved ones are seen traveling from Chennai to Goa. Sharing the picture, the friend captioned it, "And it begins," along with "#KAwedding." The actress later re-shared the post.

Take a look at the picture below:

Keerthy Suresh has kept her wedding preparations under wraps. However, her invitation card was recently leaked online. The invite, signed by Keerthy’s parents, G Suresh Kumar and Menaka Suresh, confirmed the date and described it as a simple gathering.

The invitation read, "It is our great pleasure to inform you that our daughter is getting married on December 12 in an intimate gathering. We hold your blessings in high regard and sincerely hope you will keep them in your thoughts and prayers."

Take a look at the invite below:

Reports revealed that the wedding will honor both Hindu and Christian traditions. The day will start with a Hindu wedding in the morning. Keerthy is expected to wear a traditional saree. In the evening, the couple will have a church wedding during sunset. The Christian ceremony will feature soft pastel and beige themes.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the pre-wedding festivities will begin on December 10. Fans eagerly await more updates on this joyous occasion.

For the unversed, Keerthy Suresh has been dating Antony Thattil for more than 15 years now. The actress confirmed it with her social media post. She wrote, "15 years and counting. It has always been..AntoNY x KEerthy ( Iykyk)."

Take a look at the post below:

Soon after she made the post, her friends from the film industry took to the comments to shower the couple with immense love.

ALSO READ: Who is Keerthy Suresh's boyfriend Antony Thattil? Here's everything you want to know the Baby John actress' partner of 15 years