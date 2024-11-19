Who is Keerthy Suresh's rumored boyfriend Antony Thattil? Here's everything you want to know about him ahead of wedding in Goa

Keerthy Suresh is all set to tie the knot with her high school sweetheart, Antony Thattil. According to a report by DT Next, the Dasara actress will marry her longtime beau in an intimate ceremony in Goa. Their destination wedding will be attended by their family members and close friends. While we discuss more about the couple's marriage plans, let's know who Antony is!

Who is Antony Thattil?

Antony Thattil is a well-known businessman from Dubai who hails from Kochi. According to an IndiaTimes report, he owns two companies based in Chennai, namely Kaipalath Habeeb Farooque and Asperos Window Solutions. Though Antony prefers to maintain a low profile and is not very active on social media, notable personalities like Keerthy Suresh, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Malavika Mohanan, and Anirudh Ravichander follow him on Instagram.

If reports are to be believed, Keerthy Suresh and Antony Thattil have been in a relationship for almost 15 years now. The two fell in love when the Raghu Thatha actress was in high school and the latter was pursuing his undergraduate degree in Kochi.

After years of dating, Keerthy Suresh and Antony have decided to tie the knot in Goa on December 11 and 12. An official announcement from the couple is expected soon.

When Keerthy Suresh opened up about her relationship status

During the promotions of Raghu Thatha, Keerthy Suresh sat down for a fun conversation with SS Music. In the interview, the actress was asked about her relationship status, responding to which she said, "I never said that I was single."

Keerthy further mentioned that two people should be good friends in a relationship. She said, "It should be like give and take; if they are just two good friends who understand each other and if there's a good amount of give and take, I think that’s more than enough."

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh is all set to share the screen space with Varun Dhawan in Baby John. She will also be seen playing the main lead in the films titled Revolver Rita and Kannivedi.

