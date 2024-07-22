Who met Lord Ashwatthama? The Hidden Hindu writer Akshat Gupta shares tales involving mighty character played by Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki 2898 AD

Kalki 2898 AD invites you to revisit your knowledge about the epic Mahabharata in a contemporary setting. The film offers ample opportunity to recall the stories from your childhood while showcasing the grandeur and majesty of Ashwatthama, the son of sage Dronacharya. Ashwatthama, immortal and wandering the earth, searches for the Kalki avatar of Lord Vishnu, the only hope for saving the world and himself.

In the Nag Ashwin-directed film, Amitabh Bachchan portrays Lord Ashwatthama, delivering a performance that has been highly praised by audiences. Recently, Akshat Gupta, author of The Hidden Hindu, appeared on Pinkvilla's podcast to share fascinating stories about Ashwatthama, including accounts from people who claim to have seen the cursed warrior.

Akshat Gupta sheds light on Pilot Baba's story

During the podcast, Akshat Gupta was asked if he ever met someone who had encountered Lord Ashwatthama. Talking about the same, he said, "I want to be among those who claim they have met Lord Ashwatthama, but I haven't had such an encounter. However, there is an interesting story about him."

He went on to narrate Pilot Baba's story and said, "There was once a person named Pilot Baba by his disciples. He resided in the Himalayas and wrote a book titled Himalaya Keh Raha Hai. In that book, he mentioned meeting a community led by a man with an injured head from which pus flowed. The community members were happy under his supervision and worshipped Lord Shiva. When Pilot Baba asked them whether their leader was Ashwatthama, no one responded. They neither confirmed nor denied the fact."

"Another story involves Prithviraj Chauhan. After losing a battle, he wandered in the forest. Prithviraj, being knowledgeable about medicines, encountered Ashwatthama. Prithviraj helped the man and provided him with some medicines. Interestingly, the other person had even greater knowledge of the medicinal properties of plants, yet he sought Prithviraj's help in search of some relief," he concluded.

Amitabh Bachchan's role in Kalki 2898 AD

In Kalki 2898 AD, Amitabh Bachchan embodies the character of the immortal Ashwatthama. This mythological sci-fi drama, directed by Nag Ashwin, envisions a post-apocalyptic world. The film also stars Prabhas as Bhairava, Deepika Padukone as Sumati, Kamal Haasan as Yaskin (the lead antagonist), and Disha Patani as Roxie. Amitabh Bachchan's portrayal of Ashwatthama is mesmerizing, and his action scenes with Prabhas' Bhairava heighten the excitement surrounding this distinctive cinematic adventure.

