Actor Radha Ravi makes shocking allegations against Kalki 2898 AD producer Aswini Dutt, calls him casteist

Aswini Dutt, producer of the blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD, has found himself embroiled in a controversy. It has been reported that veteran actor Radha Ravi leveled serious allegations against the producer. The actor accused him of caste-based discrimination that led to his exclusion from a film project.

Radha Ravi accuses Aswini Dutt of being a casteist

As per a report by Indiaglitz, Radha Ravi recounted an incident from 1986 during the filming of Kaliyuga Pandavulu in Vizag. According to him, Aswini Dutt approached him intending to cast him in one of his movies.

Radha Ravi, who had a strong connection with K. Raghavendra Rao in the Telugu film industry, informed Aswini Dutt that any decisions regarding his involvement would require Raghavendra Rao's approval. Despite this, Aswini Dutt directed his assistant to proceed with booking Radha Ravi for the role. However, things took an unexpected turn when Aswini Dutt inquired about the actor's caste.

When Radha Ravi was removed from the film

Upon learning that Radha Ravi might belong to the Balija Naidu caste, Aswini Dutt reportedly became silent and abruptly canceled all plans to include the actor in his films, without offering any further clarification or explanation. Radha Ravi was left baffled by his sudden change of heart, particularly since no reason was given for the cancellation.

When Radha Ravi confronted K. Raghavendra Rao about the situation, Rao expressed his confusion, stating that he was unaware of the reasons behind Aswini Dutt's decision. This incident has raised significant concerns about possible caste-based biases within the film industry.

Aswini Dutt’s big win with Kalki 2898 AD

Coming back to Kalki 2898 AD, it is a revolutionary mytho-sci-fi film that has enthralled audiences across the globe. With its stunning visual effects, compelling storyline, and exceptional performances, the movie has become an international sensation. Dominating the Indian box office across all languages, it is also enjoying significant success overseas. To date, this sci-fi thriller has grossed ₹1000 crore worldwide.

The movie features Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and others in prominent roles.

