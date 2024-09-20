'Is Jayam Ravi safe with you?': Netizens comment on Goan singer Kenishaa Francis' photos

Within just a few days after Jayam Ravi announced his divorce from his wife Aarti Ravi, the internet has been filled up with tons of speculative theories, suggesting what might have actually gone wrong between the duo. The latest rumor suggests that the actor’s secret relationship with singer Kenishaa Francis turned out to be the deal breaker.

While there is no solid source-backed proof for the matter, it seems netizens have fueled up some rather interesting responses when it comes to the speculation. On a closer look at Kenishaa’s social media posts, one can spot the ample number of reactions netizens have penned down.

While some have derogatorily termed her a home breaker, others have mocked Kenishaa over the rumors of her allegedly dating Jayam Ravi. Check out some of the reactions here:

It was according to a report by Nakeeran magazine, which claimed that Jayam Ravi had been in a relationship secretly with Kenishaa. The duo had met during one of his vacations in Goa and apparently Jayam had fallen in love with the singer’s voice and music.

The report also mentioned that Jayam and Kenishaa had also been fined once by the Goan police due to overspeeding. The duo was riding the PS-I actor’s vehicle when the case was lodged. Surprisingly, it was Jayam’s wife Aarti who got an alert on the issue on her phone, leading to several disagreements between them.

That’s not all. Nakeeran magazine also mentioned that Jayam Ravi skipped celebrating his 14th wedding anniversary with his wife, Aarti and their family and instead was in Goa with Kenishaa, where the duo jointly purchased a bungalow.

However, it is noteworthy to mention that there has been no official confirmation or statement about the rumors from neither the actor nor the singer.

For the unversed, it was back on September 9, 2024, when Jayam Ravi announced his divorce from wife Aarti Ravi and ended their 15-year marriage. Through an expressive post on X (formerly Twitter), the actor mentioned that the decision was well thought about and not taken hastily.

He wrote, “After much thought and discussion, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved."

