Is Jayam Ravi’s secret relationship with Bangalore-based singer the real reason behind his split from Aarti Ravi? Reports

Jayam Ravi’s announcement of his 15-year-old marriage with wife Aarti Ravi coming to an end was quite shocking news. Well, the once-in-love couple who reinforced people’s belief in love left their fans stunned with their decision to end their marriage. Ever since, several speculative theories about what actually went down between the duo have been circulating on the internet. And the latest scoop hints at the involvement of a third person, leading to their split.

As per the Tamil magazine Nakheeran, Jayam Ravi had been allegedly in a secret relationship with a Bangalore-based singer named Kenishaa Francis. While it is a mere rumor at the moment with no fact-based source backing it, the report by the magazine further claimed that it was the primary reason behind the PS-I actor and his wife Aarti to end their marriage.

Well, that’s not the end of the matter. The magazine Nakheeran has further reported that Jayam and Kenishaa have been previously fined by the Goa police for a case of overspeeding back in June. Things worsened after Jayam’s wife Aarti got the alert for the fine case, sparking irreconcilable arguments.

In fact, things started to further go irreversibly downslope for Jayam and Aarti when the actor skipped to celebrate his 14th wedding anniversary with his spouse and their family. Instead, the actor at the same time ended up purchasing a bungalow in Goa along with the singer Kenishaa Francis, as claimed by the Tamil magazine Nakheeran.

For the unversed, another report earlier by FilmiBeat commented that Aarti Ravi and Jayam Ravi’s ending their marriage was fuelled by the former’s mother, Sujatha Vijayakumar and her adopted son, Shankar.

The older report had cited that Jayam Ravi had an argument with his mother-in-law Sujatha and his brother-in-law Shankar during a particular shoot, which was managed by the two. In fact, it was also claimed that the actor’s mother-in-law had advised one of the filmmakers to reduce Jayam’s remuneration for his next film from the desired Rs 25 crore, claiming that the star no longer has the same fame and market to commend such a pay.

