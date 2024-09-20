Who is Kenishaa Francis? Here’s everything about singer who is linked up with Jayam Ravi post-divorce with Aarti Ravi

The surprising news about Jayam Ravi and Aarti Ravi’s divorce has left many astounded. And to add to the buzz, a recent report has claimed that the actor’s secret relationship with a singer named Kenishaa Francis is why he ended his 15-year-long marriage. Well in this article, we will delve a little more into the singer’s life, who is rumored to be dating Jayam.

Who is Kenishaa Francis?

Based out of Bangalore, Kenishaa Francis earned her name as an independent vocalist in the pub culture of Goa. The artist has delivered a number of gigs in the coastal city, and has even been a part of several acting projects. Her soulful melodies have earned her a name and recognition far beyond the pubs and restros she has performed in. In fact, Kenishaa has even collaborated with Tamil actor Jiiva for a music album and has thus become a part of the South film industry.

How did Kenishaa meet Jayam Ravi?

As mentioned by Mathrubhumi, Kenishaa met actor Jayam Ravi during one of his many vacation trips to Goa along with his friends. The two hit off instantly and it was Jayam who had been said to be mesmerized by Kenishaa’s voice. They became great friends thereafter and allegedly started dating one another as well.

Advertisement

When did Jayam Ravi’s wife Aarti learn about his secret relationship with Kenishaa?

Well, the latest reports have linked up singer Kenishaa Francis with actor Jayam Ravi, amid his shocking divorce announcement from Aarti Ravi. While there has been official confirmation on the matter from either of the ex-spouses’ sides, a report by Nakheeran has shed light on how Aarti got to know about her husband’s secret affair.

The Tamil magazine has revealed that Kenishaa and Jayam had been fined in Goa for overspeeding earlier in June this year, as the duo took a ride in the actor’s car. However, things worsened after the actor’s wife Aarti got an alert about the matter on her phone, leading to arguments between the couple.

Jayam Ravi missed his 14th anniversary with Aarti, purchased a bungalow in Goa with Kenishaa

In fact, Nakheeran also cited that Jayam Ravi ended up skipping to celebrate his 14th wedding anniversary and instead spent the day purchasing a bungalow with Kenishaa in Goa at the same time.

Advertisement

Aarti Ravi revealed she was unaware of Jayam announcing their divorce

In an interesting turn of events, back on September 11, 2024, Aarti Ravi dropped a post on her social media account, informing everyone how she was totally unaware of her husband Jayam Ravi announcing their divorce publicly without even her consent. The star wife revealed that the actor’s decision was one-sided, leaving her and their children in complete darkness.

She had penned, “I was deeply shocked and saddened by the recent public announcement regarding our marriage, which was made without my knowledge or consent. After 18 years of shared history, I believe that such a significant matter should be handled with the grace, respect, and privacy that it deserves."

ALSO READ: Is Jayam Ravi’s secret relationship with Bangalore-based singer the real reason behind his split from Aarti Ravi? Reports