Jr NTR's upcoming movies: Koratala Siva's Devara: Part 1, Ayan Mukerji's War 2, and Prashanth Neel's Dragon

Jr NTR needs no introduction. With several blockbusters at the box office, this pan-Indian actor has been ruling the hearts of millions of moviegoers. Jr NTR is known for his charming looks, exceptional on-screen performances, amazing dance moves, and humble nature across the globe. His last venture, RRR, with renowned filmmaker SS Rajamouli and co-star Ram Charan, was an instant commercial hit and received global recognition. After delivering such a blockbuster, die-hard fans of Jr NTR have been waiting to watch the superstar on the silver screen again. On this note, let us take a look at the list of Jr NTR upcoming movies.

Jr NTR's upcoming movies

1. Devara: Part 1

The first one on the list of Jr NTR’s upcoming films has to be his much-awaited release of 2024, Devara: Part 1. Directed by Koratala Siva, the Telugu film will be released in theaters on September 27.

Ahead of Devara: Part 1’s release, the makers released the third highly anticipated dance number from the film. The toe-tapping song Daavudi is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Check out Devara’s song, Daavudi song, below!

The song features some old-school dance moves by Jr NTR while Janhvi Kapoor shows off her toned midriff, winning hearts on social media. It is worth mentioning that Daavudi was released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The action-drama stars Jr NTR in a dual role with Bollywood sensation Janhvi Kapoor as his female lead in the film. Apart from the lead pair, Devara features Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, and Narain in pivotal roles. Devara: Part 1 is jointly bankrolled by Sudhakar Mikilneni, Kosaraju Harikrishna, and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram under Yuvasudha Arts and N. T. R. Arts.

2. War 2

Besides, Devara: Part 1, Jr NTR, will be seen in yet another highly anticipated film, War 2. The actor will share the screen with Hrithik Roshan in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming directorial. For the unversed, this film is the official sequel of the ambitious YRF Spy Universe, crafted by Aditya Chopra, War.

War 2 brings two of the biggest superstars of Indian cinema, making it a pan-India film in the true sense. Pinkvilla has already informed us that the film will be shot all through 2024 and hit theaters on August 14, 2025. It is worth mentioning that War 2 is the sixth film of YRF Spy Universe after Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger 3, Tiger Zinda Hai, Hrithik Roshan's War, and SRK's Pathaan.

Further, Pinkvilla had exclusively learned that Jr NTR will be seen playing the part of an Indian agent in War 2 in March this year. “The idea is to make it the first true-blue Pan India Universe of Indian Cinema wherein talents from across the industries come together to make an Indian film. NTR’s character trajectory is not just restricted to War 2, but there will be spin-offs and cameo integrations in the upcoming films. It’s a long-term deal, and the idea is to introduce NTR with a Hindi film in the best possible way,” the source said.

3. Dragon (NTR 31)

As per sources close to the development, Prashanth Neel and Jr NTR's maiden collaboration is tentatively titled Dragon. Recently, the makers confirmed that the shooting of the upcoming film will begin in October or November this year.

The movie marks the RRR star’s 31st project and his first collaboration with the KGF director. Dragon was officially launched earlier in August with an auspicious pooja ceremony. Moreover, the makers announced that the film would be released in theaters two years later, marking the date as January 9th, 2026.

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the music of the film will be composed by Ravi Basrur and the cinematography will be done by Bhuvan Gowda. The project has been produced by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Naveen Yerneni, and Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar under the banner of N.T.R Arts and Mythri Movie Makers in a joint venture.

