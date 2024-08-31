Jr NTR looks dapper in casuals while Rishabh Shetty dons comfy veshti as they are spotted at airport; PIC

Jr NTR has been on a busy schedule lately, as he has back-to-back projects lined up on the cards. Recently, the actor was spotted at the airport, accompanied by his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and director Prashanth Neel. Later on, he also crossed paths with Rishabh Shetty.

In the video, Jr NTR could be seen arriving at the airport. He looked dashing in a blue shirt and black trousers. With a cast on his left hand post his wrist injury, he was seen carrying a bag on his right shoulder.

Moreover, he was accompanied by his wife, Lakshmi Pranathi who looked pretty in a simple pink dress. The couple was joined by filmmaker Prashanth Neel, who also stepped out of the same car as theirs. For the unversed, Jr NTR has his upcoming project NTR31 (tentative title) on the cards with Prashanth.

Check out the video here.

Well, that’s not all. In a bunch of other pictures that have been going viral on the internet, the RRR star could be seen bumping into none other than the recent National Award winner Rishabh Shetty. The Kantara star was seen pulling off a completely traditional look in a crisp white shirt and a veshti.

Speaking about Jr NTR’s upcoming projects, he would be seen in the Koratala Siva directorial Devara Part 1. The movie will hit the theaters on September 27, 2024.

Besides that, he is essaying the role of the main antagonist opposite Hrithik Roshan in War 2. This would mark Jr NTR’s Hindi film debut. Moreover, his newly announced film with Prashanth Neel is also on the cards soon.

Advertisement

Sometime back, an official report by Jr NTR’s team revealed that the actor had gotten his hand injured at the gym while completing his shooting schedule for Devara. While he had recovered, the actor was provided with a cast on his hand for safety measures.

Shortly after, reports surfaced that Jr NTR would be taking a 2-month long break to rest and recover due to his hand injury. However, there has been no official confirmation on the matter.







ALSO READ: Not Thalapathy Vijay, but THESE actors were first choices for The Greatest Of All Time? All you need to know