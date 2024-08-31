Devara Part 1: Did Jr NTR lend his voice for third single of film? Here’s what we know

Jr NTR’s upcoming film Devara has already hit all the right spots in every cinema lover’s heart. Directed by Koratala Siva, the movie would hit theaters on September 27, 2024, across the country. Recently, rumors about a very special contribution made by the actor for the film’s third single have been doing the rounds on the internet. Jr NTR has reportedly lent his vocals for the upcoming song.

As per a report by Filmibeat Telugu, notable lyricist Ramjogaiah Sastry has roped in Jr NTR to make a special contribution to his film’s third single. This would perhaps mark Tarak’s first step into lending his vocals for a song. While there has been no official confirmation on the matter as of yet, it is needless to say how such reports have already created a buzz among the fans.

Speaking about the musical score for Devara, it is being handled by popular composer Anirudh Ravichader, who is known for his effortless talents in music across South cinema. The film’s second single, Chuttamalle, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, has already become popular among the audiences and has even cemented a spot among the chartbusters.

Back on August 27, 2024, the makers of Devara dropped a new poster of the film, which featured two pictures of Jr NTR in completely different looks and emoting two fearful expressions. While in one he had short hair and gave a stern look, the other face featured a deep and grave menacing smile.

While the poster undoubtedly raised goosebumps, it was the caption along with it that led to people speculating if Jr NTR would essay double roles in the film. The new poster was captioned “the faces of fear” by the makers.

For the unversed, Devara features a stellar star cast that includes some key names from the Hindi film industry, such as Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. The two of them would make their debut in the Tamil film industry with this project.

Besides them, the star cast includes Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Abhimanyu Singh and others.

