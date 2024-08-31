Not Thalapathy Vijay, but THESE actors were first choices for The Greatest Of All Time? All you need to know

Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time is one of the highly anticipated films at the moment. With a scheduled release date of September 5, 2024, the film is extra special for the actor’s fans since it is one of his final projects before venturing full time into politics. However, did you know that the film’s director, Venkat Prabhu, did not have Thalapathy Vijay’s name in his mind initially for the project?

As per a recent report by News18 Malayalam, the upcoming movie GOAT was apparently supposed to feature Rajinikanth in the father’s role and Dhanush in the son’s role. For the uninitiated, the two characters in the movie are now both being done by Thalapathy Vijay himself, in double roles.

While Venkat Prabhu had Rajinikanth and Dhanush in his mind initially, Thalapathy Vijay replaced them both in the project after the director learned about using technology to showcase de-aging on the screen. As a result, the Leo actor got finalized for the two roles, and its storyline had to be adjusted a bit to fit the bill.

However, there has been no official confirmation on the matter yet from both the makers and actors’ sides.

Speaking of Thalapathy Vijay’s double roles in the film, all the glimpses from the trailer have already given a peek into the kind of actions and stunts that are to be expected from the movie. Well, the actor would be playing two characters: that of the father named Gandhi and his son Jeevan.

Earlier, during one of his interviews, director Venkat Prabhu spilled beans on what the audience is to expect to witness in The Greatest Of All Time once it releases in theaters. He emphasized the unpredictable twists and turns in the plots, adding to the excitement, unless it is watched at a stretch.

Venkat Prabhu shared, “I challenge you that you can't predict the next scene, and you can't tell where the film is headed. It'll be like Mankatha on steroids.”

Furthermore, the filmmaker also shared how he had very clearly revealed the genre of the film through its trailer, but no one from the audience guessed it correctly.

Besides Thalapathy Vijay, GOAT would star Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Ajmal Ameer, Mohan, Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary and others in pivotal roles.

