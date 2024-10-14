Is Kichcha Sudeep quitting as the host of Bigg Boss Kannada after being a part of 10 seasons? His VIRAL post grabs attention

Kichcha Sudeep earned massive household fame with his stint as the enigmatic host of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss Kannada. The actor has been a part of the franchise since 2013, and the audience has witnessed him as the unapologetic host for almost 10 seasons. However, the actor quite recently left everyone shocked by announcing his decision to step down from the same.

Through an expressive post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Kichcha acknowledged the amazing response the show got from the viewers, not to forget the skyrocketing TRP that all the seasons of BBK received. Unfortunately, he announced his decision to step down as the host of Bigg Boss Kannada beyond the ongoing 11th season and requested everyone to respect the same.

He wrote, “Thank you all for the great response shown towards #BBK11. The TVR (number) speaks in volumes about the love you all have shown towards the show and me. It's been a great 10+1 years of travel together, and it's time for me to move on with what I need to do. This will be my last season as a host for BBK, and I truly believe that my decision will be respected by my colors and all those who have followed BB all these years. Let's make this season the best, and I, too, shall entertain you all to my best. Luv & Hugs.Thank you all for this.”

For the unversed, Kichcha Sudeep was roped in to be the host of Bigg Boss Kannada’s first season in 2013, which was aired on ETV Kannada. After the immense success, the actor continued to remain in the position of the host in its subsequent seasons, while it changed its hosting channel to Colors Kannada.

Apparently Sudeepa signed a five-season deal with Colors worth Rs. 20 crores, which became one of the most expensive landmarks in the Kannada television industry broadly. Apart from the main seasons of Bigg Boss Kannada, he also hosted a mini-season of the reality show.

On the work front, Kichcha Sudeep has two exciting projects lined up. This includes a high-octane actioner Max, directed by Vijay Karthikeyaa. Furthermore, he will also be a part of the promising drama Billa Ranga Baasha, helmed by Anup Bhandari.

