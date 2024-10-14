Rakul Preet Singh remembers getting REPLACED by Kajal Aggarwal in Prabhas-starrer Mr Perfect in just four days

Rakul Preet Singh has been one such actress who has never shied away from opening up about both the highs and lows in her career with equal measure. She recently made a candid confession about facing rejection and getting replaced by Kajal Aggarwal in a project that could have worked wonders in her filmography.

Speaking to Filmfare, Rakul Preet talked about the initial phase of her career, when she had merely started out. The actress mentioned she was new in showbiz and was also simultaneously finishing up her college when she was roped in for the film Mr Perfect with Prabhas. However, just after four days, she was replaced by Kajal Aggarwal.

Rakul revealed, “I was new and in my second year in college. I was studying on the set for my exams. The film was Mr Perfect. So after we finished the first schedule, I went to Delhi, and there I got to know that I have been replaced by Kajal Aggarwal.”

Elaborating further, Rakul said, “So, Kajal and Prabhas’ another film had released that week while we were shooting, and it had become a blockbuster. So, the producers thought to repeat the same cast, and it was a business call. That happens many times when a new girl gets replaced.”

However, while many celebrities have expressed disappointment and heartbreak after getting replaced in projects, it was not the same for Rakul. Opening up about how she handled the matter, the Gilli starlet shared that she instead felt that something way better might be awaiting her in the near future.

Well, this wasn’t the first time that Rakul opened up about missing out on being a part of this specific Telugu film with Prabhas. Earlier, in an interview with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, the actress addressed the replacement she faced for the same within a matter of four days.

Citing how optimism and a sense of naivety helped her sail through the situation, Rakul expressed, “There is a beauty in innocence and naivety. I was so naive, I thought, ‘Oh, ok they have removed me? No problem; maybe this wasn’t meant for me; I will do something else.”

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh would reprise her role in the Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 3, set for a scheduled release sometime in January 2025. She also has the Hindi sequel De De Pyaar De 2 on the cards for her.

