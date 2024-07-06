PHOTOS: Kichcha Sudeepa's stunning body transformation for Billa Ranga Baashaa will shock you

Kichcha Sudeepa is famous for going the extra mile for his movies and characters. Today, he shared body transformation pictures for his upcoming biggie, Billa Ranga Baashaa, on Instagram. This excellent body transformation of Vikrant Rona at 50 surprised everyone and went viral.

Kichcha Sudeepa ’s shocking physical transformation goes viral

Kichcha Sudeepa shared two pictures of his physical transformation on Instagram and captioned them, “Nothing is more satisfying than feeling Good. #BRB demands More , , Much More”. The first shot is a close-up of Sudeep with an intense look while flexing his muscles in a gymming posture. The second shot has a mirror selfie, revealing the outcome of all the hard work he put in to get an absolutely chiseled body.

As per the caption he wrote, Kichcha Sudeepa is ready to push his limits further and increase his muscularity so that the shot turns out to be the perfect portrayal of his lead character in Billa Ranga Baashaa.

About Billa Ranga Baashaa

Billa Ranga Baashaa is considered to be one of the most-anticipated movies from Sandalwood. Helmed by Vikrant Rona director Anup Bhandari and starring Kiccha Sudeep, the film is set in the future world of 2209 AD.

Kichcha Sudeepa has been hitting the gym relentlessly to get the right figure, for the role reportedly requires a drastic physical transformation. His amazing body transformation has become a hot topic on social media, simply adding to the film's excitement.

The actor-director duo, Kichcha Sudeepa and Anup Bhandari, initially came together for the 2015 blockbuster movie RangiTaranga. Following its success, they planned to do Billa Ranga Baashaa. However, the project got delayed, and they went on to work on Vikrant Rona.

Billa Ranga Baashaa is a mammoth fantasy action-adventure set two centuries in the future, requiring much pre-production work and budget. Long in the works, the film has finally come to fruition and is due to begin production shortly.

Upcoming movies of Kiccha Sudeep

Kichcha Sudeepa has exciting projects in his hands for the coming years. The much-talked 46th film of him is titled Max and is gearing up for its release this year. Directed by Vijay Kartikeyaa, Max is a complete action film.

The music of this movie is composed by B Ajaneesh Loknath, while the cinematography is handled by Shekar Chandra, and the editing is by SR Ganesh Babu. It is produced by Kalaippuli S Thanu under the banners of V Creations and Kichcha Creations.

Apart from Max and the long-anticipated Billa Ranga Baashaa, Kiccha Sudeep has a movie with Cheran, in which KGF heroine Srinidhi Shetty is the female lead. Also, there is a rumor about Sudeep teaming up with KRG Studios for a new film, and it might mark his return to direction.

