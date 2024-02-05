Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT: Actress Parvati Nair hints at release date of Venkat Prabhu directorial

Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film with Mankatha director Venkat Prabhu, titled The Greatest of All Time, or GOAT for short, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film is touted as a science fiction action film and is currently under development.

Fans are excited to see what avatar Venkat Prabhu has in store for their favorite actor. To add fuel to the hype, the makers of the film have already released three posters from the film, which featured the Leo actor in a double role and is part of the armed forces. In the latest update, actress Parvati Nair, who plays an important role in GOAT, revealed to Galatta that the film will most likely be released in the second half of 2024.

Parvati Nair reveals GOAT might aim for a Diwali release

Talking in the interview, Parvati Nair said that GOAT will mostly hit the silver screens in the second half of this year. Further, when asked if the film is aiming for a Diwali release, the Yennai Arindhaal actress said it is a possibility, but she is unsure. While the official release date of the film is yet to be confirmed by the makers, fans are now excited to learn that the makers of the film are aiming for a 2024 release.

Further, the actress also spoke about working with Thalapathy Vijay and recalled the first time she saw him on the set. The actress said that she initially came across the bearded look of the actor and thought to herself that he looked so young. Parvati also mentioned that the Mersal actor can play any age group owing to his young looks and charm.

More about GOAT

The Greatest of All Time marks the first collaboration between director Venkat Prabhu and Thalapathy Vijay. The film features an ensemble cast including Jayaram, Prabhu Deva, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mic Mohan, Yogi Babu, and several others, apart from Vijay and Parvati Nair.

Further, the film has been bankrolled by AGS Entertainment, while Yuvan Shankar Raja will be composing the music for the film. Additionally, cinematographer Siddharth Nuni, who recently worked in the Dhanush starrer Captain Miller, cranks the camera for the film, and Venkat Raajen has been roped in as the film’s editor.

