Is Sai Dharam Tej envious of his successful cousins Ram Charan and Allu Arjun? Find out what Virupaksha actor has to say

The Mega cousins of the Allu-Konidela family are known to share quite an unbreakable bond. Recently, actor Sai Dharam Tej, now known as Sai Durgha Tej, opened up about the equation he shares with his cousins Ram Charan and Allu Arjun. He also spilled beans if there had been any time when he ever felt envious of them.

Making an interesting revelation at the ABPLive Summit hosted in Hyderabad, Sai Durgha Tej mentioned that neither of his cousins nor he grew up determined to take up acting as a profession, despite being so closely related to films. Moreover, talking about Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, he remarked that the Mega cousins are like the flowers of the same plant who seek to bloom together and not compete.

Sai said, “None of us ever thought we would act. Take me, for example. I thought I would do a 9-5 job, but I realized I wasn’t happy and wanted to do more. I’m sure Bunny (Arjun), Charan, or my brother (Vaisshnav Tej)—none of us had this thought of joining films.”

The actor went on to say, “It happened naturally. So, I don’t envy them for their success. Because we’re all flowers of the same plant. Flowers of the same plant don’t compete; they bloom together.”

Moreover, moving on with his candid revelations, Sai Durgha Tej shared that while there are so many actors in their family, films are never really a topic of conversation amongst them whenever they get a chance to meet up.

Instead, the topics of conversation for them, as per Sai, have been food, clothes, contributing towards society’s greater good, and everything else of their interest besides films.

Furthermore, Sai Durgha also spoke highly of his uncle Pawan Kalyan and remarked how he feels happy and blessed to have gotten the opportunity to work with him in the film Bro. He remarked on finding that opportunity like his Gurudakshina to the Power Star, who guided him immensely throughout his career.

On the work front, Sai Durgha Tej was last seen in the 2023 release, Bro. His next film on the cards is tentatively titled SDT18 by the debutant director Rohith KP.

