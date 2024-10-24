Ram Charan buys another swanky Rolls Royce worth Rs 7.5 crore; a look at his collection of 6 luxurious cars

Ram Charan has been at the forefront of success, all credits to the exciting projects he has delivered as well as the promising ones lined up for him in the upcoming days. While at the moment the star is gearing up for his next massive entertainer Game Changer, his latest purchase of a swanky car has grabbed attention.

In the multiple videos and stills of Ram Charan which have gone viral all over social media, the actor can be seen arriving at the RTO office in Khairatabad, where he got his new car registered. The mega power star bought the luxurious Rolls Royce Spectre, which is priced at Rs. 7.5 crores. He chose a black variant for his new four wheeler.

For the unversed, Ram Charan’s existing fleet of cars already has a number of luxury high-end four wheelers, which exude opulence in every bit. Besides the grand Rolls Royce Phantom, other cars in his fleet include:

Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 worth Rs.4 crore

Aston Martin Vantage V8 worth Rs. 3.2 crore

Ferrari Portofino worth Rs 3.50 crore

Range Rover Autobiography worth Rs. 2.75 crore

BMW 7 Series worth Rs. 1.75 crore

Mercedes Benz GLE 450 AMG Coupe worth Rs. 1 crore

Coming to his work front, Ram Charan has got his hands full with the buildup for his next release Game Changer, which will hit theaters in December 2024. The film has already got the audiences hooked with amazing tracks and swoon-worthy glimpses from the movie shared by the makers.

For the unversed, the S Shankar directorial features Bollywood actress Kiara Advani as the leading lady opposite him. Ram would be essaying the role of an IAS bureaucrat who would strive to combat corruption in the political leaders around him.

Apart from that, his next release RC 16 has also gathered considerable attention. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the movie includes Janhvi Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi as leading actors besides Ram Charan.

