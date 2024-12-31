Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu the reason behind Keerthy Suresh’s entry into Bollywood with Baby John? Latter responds

Keerthy Suresh is overjoyed as she recently made her Bollywood debut in Baby John co-starring Varun Dhawan. The movie is a remake of the Thalapathy Vijay and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Theri. In a recent interview with Galatta India, the actress revealed that it was none other than Samantha who suggested her name to the makers of Baby John.

Keerthy Suresh revealed that the Kushi actress likely had her in mind when the makers of Baby John were deciding the cast for the film. She mentioned that Varun Dhawan had told her the same and expressed deep gratitude. The Dasara actress acknowledged it was Samantha’s kind gesture to recommend her for the character and believe that she was the right fit.

She also shared that Samantha’s performance in Theri was one of her favorites in Tamil and admitted feeling nervous about taking up the role in the Hindi remake. "She probably had me in mind when this was happening; that’s what Varun also told me. I can’t be grateful enough for that. It’s so sweet of her to say, ‘Keerthy will be able to pull off this character.’" Keerthy told Galatta India.

Keerthy Suresh shared that after watching the Baby John trailer, Samantha Ruth Prabhu posted an Instagram story saying she would only share it with Keerthy. The Baby John actress said the gesture was incredibly sweet and also mentioned that she couldn’t have asked for a better debut.

Keerthy added, "This is one of the characters I really love, and I am so glad I got to play it in Hindi."

Keerthy Suresh returned to work after her wedding. At the same time, rumors started circulating that she might quit acting. These rumors gained traction on social media and among fans. They were fueled by the fact that the actress currently has only two signed projects: Revolver Rita and Kannivedi. However, these rumors remain unverified, and Keerthy has not commented on her future in cinema.

