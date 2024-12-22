Samantha shares no-filter selfie after reconnecting with nature as she returns from Coimbatore trip

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been quite busy with her upcoming projects over the past couple of months. However, the actress recently took to her social media handle to share that she has returned home from Tamil Nadu. She spent some blissful days at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.

Upon returning from her trip, Samantha shared a no-filter selfie that quickly went viral on social media. In the photo, the Kushi actress flaunts her natural and fresh look. Her skin appears glowing and healthy. She seems to be wearing no makeup, and her eyebrows look soft and well-groomed. Meanwhile, Samantha's hair looks smooth and simply styled.

Take a look at the photo below:

Meanwhile, Samantha is once again gearing up for an action-packed role following her appearance in Citadel: Honey Bunny. A few days ago, the actress shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse from the sets of her upcoming project titled Rakt Brahmand.

In the Instagram story, she can be seen preparing for an intense scene. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Here we go again," signaling her return to yet another action avatar.

Take a look at the photo below:

Rakt Brahmand is touted to be a fantasy action drama with a gripping narrative. The series was announced recently with Aditya Roy Kapur and Samantha in the lead roles. Created by Citadel: Honey Bunny creators Raj & DK, the series is directed by Rahi Anil Barve.

This marks Aditya’s first collaboration with renowned director duo Raj & DK. The series also features an ensemble cast, including Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal.

On the other hand, Samantha was last seen in the Indian adaptation of Citadel. The series explored the lives of the title characters– Honey and Bunny– and the origins of Nadia’s parentage from the original show.

Samantha is also set to play the lead in Bangaram, an action thriller where she portrays a violent character. This movie will also mark the actress' debut as a producer in showbiz.

