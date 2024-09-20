'It was not easy...': When Vijay Deverakonda recalled challenges he faced before rising to fame - THROWBACK

Vijay Deverakonda came into limelight with the success of Arjun Reddy. However, the actor has experienced his share of hardships in the world of showbiz when he was at an early stage. A few years back, while promoting Liger, the actor had spoken about the hardships that he faced and how he dealt with them.

Talking about his struggling days, he said that it was the single hardest thing he had to do in his life. Vijay Deverakonda shared that finding a platform where he could be seen as an actor was also not easy for him.

He said, "It was not easy," and further added that he started his acting career in theater. Vijay said, "I started with theatre and when I finished that, I thought that I would announce I want to become an actor and all the producers will line up. Suddenly, I realized that you can’t even get their attention."

Vijay further added, "In theatres, whenever I used to do a show, other directors would line up to ask me to act in their play. Nothing this sort happened when I wanted to join the film industry. I didn’t even know where to go to, whom to talk to. I used to scan through websites posting casting calls."

Vijay Deverakonda continued to narrate his ordeal and mentioned that he played a supporting role in a movie and went without for another year. The actor revealed that he and his friends even made a film with their own money, along with some investors, with Rs 60 lakh. The film was titled Pelli Choopulu and went on to become a hit. He even won a National Award for the same.

Vijay concluded, "Then Arjun Reddy came my way in 2017 and I have never been out of work since then."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vijay Deverakonda is working with director Gowtam Tinnanuri on his film VD12.

