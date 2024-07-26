Vijay Deverakonda DROPS unmissable posters from Dear Comrade ft himself along with Rashmika Mandanna; calls it ‘Moments’

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Dear Comrade completes 5 years of its release, making it a joyous occasion for fans. Now, the actor himself has taken it to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to share some posters from the movie.

The tweet includes four different looks from the film which features the actor with his co-star and alleged girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna.

Vijay Deverakonda unveils adorable posters from Dear Comrade

The special posters featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were made by creative director Shynumash. The posters were unveiled by the actor on the occasion of the film completing 5 years since its original release.

Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna had also shared a special video glimpse from the film and expressed her gratitude towards Vijay and everyone else who worked in the film. Moreover, the makers of the film had also unveiled a new poster that celebrated the 5-year journey of the movie.

About Dear Comrade

Dear Comrade starring Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles depicts the tale of Bobby, a student organization leader who deals with an anger issue. By a chance of coincidence, he meets Lilly, a state-level cricket player and they fall in love but his behavior stands as an obstacle for them.

Over time, when Lilly faces a traumatic situation, Bobby stands up for her which sets up the rest of the film. The Telugu language film is directed by Bharat Kamma and was dubbed and released in languages like Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada but was received with mixed reviews from the critics.

Besides the Arjun Reddy actor and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also had Shruti Ramachandran, Raj Arjun, Suhas, Kaali Venkat, Vikas, Divya Sripada, Vinay Mahadev, Charuhasan, and many more in prominent roles.

Vijay Deverakonda’s Workfront

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen this year playing the lead role in The Family Star, directed by Parasuram. The movie which had Mrunal Thakur as the female lead is the tale of a stingy middle-class man who seeks revenge against his lady love over a misunderstanding.

The actor was also seen playing a cameo role in the movie Kalki 2898 AD as warrior Arjuna from the Mahabharata. Moreover, he is next set to be seen in the tentatively titled VD12, directed by Jersey fame director Gowtam Tinnanuri.

