VIDEO: Vijay Deverakonda reaches Sri Lanka to resume shoot of VD12; receives warm welcome from fans

Vijay Deverakonda is one of the most prominent actors in the Indian film industry. He has several films in his pipeline including the tentatively titled movie VD12. Recently, the actor arrived in Sri Lanka along with the crew of his upcoming film. The Arjun Reddy star will resume shooting for VD12, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, known for his work on Jersey and Malli Raava.

Vijay Deverakonda gets a special surprise from fans in Sri Lanka

A video of Vijay Deverakonda's arrival in Sri Lanka has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the Kushi actor can be seen arriving at a hotel with the cast and crew of VD12. Upon stepping out of his car, a staff member garlands him and extends a warm welcome, accompanied by a group performing the traditional Kandyan dance.

This dance form originates from the Kandy region in Sri Lanka's Central Hills, known as Udarata, and holds significant cultural importance.

Watch the video here:

How long will Vijay Deverakonda shoot for VD12 in Sri Lanka?

According to reports, filming for VD12 in Sri Lanka is expected to span three to four weeks, a crucial schedule for pivotal scenes in the narrative.

The unit has already completed a 30-day shoot in Vizag, where meticulous location scouting led to picturesque settings being finalized, particularly beachside locales suited to the film's spy thriller genre.

On the other hand, Naga Vamsi is producing the film under Sithara Entertainments.

Meanwhile, VD12 is a spy thriller where Vijay takes on the role of a cop for the first time, promising intense action sequences that will thrill his fans.

The actor has undergone a physical transformation to embody the role perfectly and is eager to make an impact at the box office with his acting prowess. Vijay Deverakonda's last on-screen appearance was in the film titled The Family Star alongside Mrunal Thakur. The movie received mixed responses from moviegoers.

He also made a cameo appearance in Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD, helmed by Nag Ashwin. The actor portrayed the role of Arjuna in the film, leaving a lasting impact on his fans.

