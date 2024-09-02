WATCH: Vijay Deverakonda yet again wears weird fitted outfit but pulls it off like a pro at NBK’s 50 year celebration in cinema

Vijay Deverakonda is one such new-generation actor who never fails to impress his fans, courtesy of his drop-dead handsome looks. The actor was recently clicked by the paparazzi as he arrived to attend Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 50-year celebration in cinema.

Well, heads turned at Nandamuri Balakrishna’s 50 year celebrations as Vijay Deverakonda made his appearance for the event. The actor who is usually known for his experimentalist sense of fashion wore a fitted black tank top, layered with an oversized formal black blazer. He paired it with camel toned trousers. A beanie cap added the swag factor to his OOTD. Vijay also wore a sleek men’s neckpiece.

Watch the video here.

Vijay Deverakonda’s continued style statement of adding a beanie cap has been appreciated by many fashion onlookers and fans of the actor. It seems the actor has a liking for such pieces of accessories, which add an edgy finesse to his looks.

For instance, back on July 28, 2024, the Dear Comrade star attended the Director’s Association event in Hyderabad. For the day, Vijay kept his fashion statement suitable for the monsoons and wore a yellow t-shirt paired with gray track pants and a beanie cap.

Besides his fashion picks and films, Vijay Deverakonda has also often been in the spotlight with his active presence on social media. For example, back on August 25, 2024, the actor had dropped a special post on his Instagram account, on the occasion of his iconic film Arjun Reddy completing seven years of its release.

Vijay dropped a bunch of unseen BTS pictures from the sets of Arjun Reddy, where he can be seen in many moods, while discussing his shots with the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Along with it, he also penned a note, wherein he urged the filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga to share with the fans, the full cut version of the film when it would clock 10 years of its release.

Surely, the precious snapshots led one and many of his fans into a nostalgic meltdown of memories, considering the immense fame the film has received over the years.