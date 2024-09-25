'It’s not your home’s issue': Singer Kenishaa Francis REACTS to link-up rumors with Jayam Ravi amid his divorce from Aarti

Jayam Ravi’s link-up rumors with the Goan singer Kenishaa Francis grabbed quite some spotlight on social media. The singer’s name came into the limelight when a certain report by Nakheeran Magazine claimed that the duo’s secret relationship might have been a key dealbreaker behind the actor’s divorce from Aarti. Recently, Kenishaa addressed the matter on her social media account, dismissing any link to the ex-couple’s personal life.

Taking to her account on Instagram, Kenishaa Francis dropped a picture of a news snippet where she clarified her stance of not being involved in any way with Jayam Ravi, especially pertaining to his divorce case with ex-wife Aarti.

Furthermore, in her caption, Kenishaa mentioned that people must refrain from commenting on the former couple’s split since it is their personal matter. Speaking about her name being dragged in all of this, the artist urged people to leave her name out of it and tagged it as baseless banter sourced primarily from false claims.

Kenishaa wrote, “Firstly, and humbly, I say this to you—stay out of it, coz it’s not your home’s issue but someone else’s home, and you’re not allowed an opinion in this matter. Secondly, leave me out of it; I have work to do and I don’t advocate for uncanny banter. Lastly, be kind to everyone. It’s the only necessity in the world right now. PS: I will not be speaking to any other media house in this matter. These were my last words.”

Quite interestingly, the singer also tagged Jayam Ravi in her post, signaling her wish for the truth behind all the gossip to prevail more than anything else.

Previously, Kenishaa had given a sassy response to one of the netizens who had posted a demeaning comment on one of her social media posts, taking a dig at her rumored relationship with Jayam Ravi. The netizen had written, ‘Is Jayam Ravi safe with you?’

In her response, Kenishaa put out a well-thought-out response and penned, “Are you safe with your parents? Are you safe with yourself and all your insecurities? Are you safe with all the friends you have currently around you? Are you a safe person to others in the first place? I wish you peace and love.”

Not just Kenishaa, Jayam Ravi, in an interview with DT Next, had also spoken on the matter. He mentioned how it was extremely wrong to tag names of people in matters of his personal life who have nothing to do with it.

The actor clarified that he knew Kenishaa as a person who has helped many to deal with depression. Jayam also mentioned that he wished to set up a spiritual healing center with her and nothing more.

