Absconding Malayalam actor Sidhique’s phone turned on for a day after Kerala High Court rejected his bail plea in sexual abuse case

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of sexual harassment.

Malayalam actor Sidhique came under radar after he was accused of sexual abuse by a female victim. Shortly after, the actor went missing due to fear of getting arrested and has been traceless ever since. Recently, a report suggests that his phone was briefly connected for a period of time before being switched off again.

As per Manorama News, they tried to connect Sidhique on his phone, which had been switched off ever since he went missing. However, quite surprisingly, the phone call did get connected for a few minutes before being disconnected again.

For the unversed, the Kerala police have been unable to trace the Malayalam actor after the high court of the state rejected his anticipatory bail plea in the sexual abuse case. The female victim, along with the state government, have filed a counter plea against the actor in the Supreme Court.

While the actor has fled fearing arrest, the police have already deployed a surveillance circular at all airports that prevents Sidhique from fleeing the country. He is not at his residence and his cellular devices are switched off.

It is being speculated that the actor might likely remain in hiding until the Supreme Court takes up the case.

The female victim, an actor, booked Sidhique at Thiruvananthapuram’s Museum Police with the complaint of being sexually abused by him back on January 28, 2016, at a hotel in the capital city. The survivor lodged the complaint in the wake of the Hema Committee report, which has significantly shook the Malayalam film industry to its core.

Following the complaint, Sidhique stepped down from his post as the General Secretary of AMMA association.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of physical, emotional, or verbal abuse, do not hesitate to stand against it and seek help. Remember, you are not alone in this fight. There are several helplines available.

