Jayam Ravi files police complaint against ex-wife Aarti, after being removed from the house? Here’s what we know

The scrutiny surrounding Jayam Ravi and his ex-wife Aarti Ravi’s divorce has been spread across every gossip column and news headline at the moment. While the actor’s decision seemed to shock everyone initially, he later revealed his side of the story, citing how it was a well-thought-out decision. Amidst a report of the PS-I actor’s alleged linkup with a singer doing rounds, a new conjecture claims that Jayam has been evicted from his home by Aarti.

As per a report by M9 News, Jayam Ravi has apparently been removed from his house by his ex-wife, Aarti Ravi, following which he ended up lodging a complaint against her at the Adhyar police station in Chennai.

The actor reportedly sought the assistance of the police authorities to retrieve his belongings from the residence, which is located on ECR Road in Chennai. The case is still under investigation from the police team.

Ever since Jayam Ravi announced his divorce on social media, several speculations have been abuzz on the matter, questioning what actually went wrong between the two. Moreover, he was even linked up with a singer named Kenishaa Francis, citing that the duo’s secret relationship was the reason behind his broken marriage.

However, in an interview with DT Next, the actor gave a strong response to all the ongoing chatter regarding his personal life. He mentioned, “When people try to bring down the image that I have earned over the years through hard work and choice of scripts, I can only manage to laugh. It’s not easy to malign my name. If you could think that the entire thing unfolded with the announcement episode, it did not.”

Advertisement

Furthermore, he clarified that the rumors about him and Kenishaa were completely baseless and untrue. He mentioned that the Goan singer has in fact helped many people to combat depression and as a result, he collaborated with her to open up a spiritual healing center.

In yet another interview with the Hindustan Times, Jayam Ravi staunchly remarked that he is ready to fight for the custody of his sons, Aarav and Ayaan, from his ex-wife Aarti during their divorce proceedings at the court.

He expressed, “I want custody of my children—Aarav and Ayaan. I am ready to fight this divorce out in court for 10 years, 20 years, or however long it takes. My future is my children; they are my happiness."

ALSO READ: Game Changer: Makers of Ram Charan, Kiara Advani’s movie drop a MASSIVE update