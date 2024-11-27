It's official: Keerthy Suresh confirms dating Antony, with a secret connection to Baby John actress' pet

Keerthy Suresh has finally confirmed her relationship rumors with Antony Thattil. The duo has been together for more than 15 years. The actress’ recent post dedicated to the love of her life has melted a zillion hearts.

Taking to Instagram, Keerthy dropped a picture of herself and her beau Antony, as the two of them lit up a sparkler together. Along with it, she penned a caption where she explained how the acronym with their names together is the same as the name of her pet dog, Nyke.

Check out her post here:

She penned, “15 years and counting. It has always been... AntoNY x KEerthy (Iykyk)."



It was back on November 19 when the first buzz about Keerthy Suresh's wedding had surfaced on the internet. Reports by DT Next suggested that the Baby John actress would tie the knot with her high school sweetheart, Antony Thattil, in Goa.

Their wedding is speculated to be taking place on December 11 and 12, consisting of an intimate celebration. Only close friends and family members of the duo would be attending their big day. An official announcement was buzzed to be made soon in this regard.

For those unversed, Antony Thattil is a reputed Dubai-based businessman who hails from Kochi. As per an IndiaTimes report, the entrepreneur owns two companies in Chennai and prefers to maintain a low profile when it comes to his personal life.

His love story with Keerthy Suresh began when the actress was still in her high school while Antony was completing his undergraduate degree in Kochi.



Prior to this, the Raghu Thatha actress has been frequently grabbing headlines with rumors surrounding her personal life. Apart from the buzz surrounding her alleged arranged marriage to being linked up with music composer Anirudh Ravichander, the diva has time and again laid it all down to rest.

However, during the promotions of her last release, Raghu Thatha, the actress had given a very curious response when asked about her relationship status. Indicating that she wasn't single, Keerthy had said to SS Music, "I never said that I was single."



On the work front, Keerthy Suresh is gearing up for her next release, Baby John, co-starring Varun Dhawan.

