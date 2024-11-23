Amid marriage rumors, Baby John star Keerthy Suresh spotted arriving at Hyderabad in a casual look; WATCH

Keerthy Suresh has been linked to rumors of marrying her alleged boyfriend, Antony Thattil, in Goa soon. Amidst the ongoing speculation, the actress was recently spotted in Hyderabad.

In a papped moment at Hyderabad airport, Keerthy sported a casual and comfy look, wearing a white printed T-shirt, denim-blue jeans, and white sneakers. She kept her face concealed, opting for a face mask and dark shades.

Watch Keerthy Suresh’s papped video from Hyderabad airport:

Keerthy Suresh has been making headlines recently following rumors of her impending marriage. According to several reports, the Baby John actress is set to wed her high school sweetheart and rumored boyfriend, Antony Thattil.

While neither Keerthy nor her family has confirmed the news, it is speculated that the actress will soon tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa. For those unfamiliar, Antony Thattil is a Kochi-based businessman managing a series of companies in Dubai.

The businessman is known for keeping his life private and remaining largely inactive on social media. However, reports suggest that Keerthy Suresh and her beau have been in a relationship for the past 15 years. After years of dating, the couple is reportedly set to wed in December 2024.

On the professional front, Keerthy Suresh was last seen in the lead role in Raghu Thatha, directed by Suman Kumar. The political comedy also featured MS Bhaskar, Ravindra Vijay, Devadarshini, Jayakumar Parameswaran Pillai, Rajeev Ravindranathan, and others in key roles. However, the film received mixed reviews from critics.

Furthermore, Keerthy Suresh is set to make her Bollywood debut with the lead role in Baby John, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Directed by Kalees, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on December 25, 2024, coinciding with Christmas.

The movie is an adaptation of the 2016 Thalapathy Vijay starrer Theri, directed by Atlee, with Salman Khan making a cameo appearance.

