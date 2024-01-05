It’s official: Ravi Teja starrer Eagle gets a new release date

Sankranti/Pongal this year is just a matter of days away and many films are gearing up for the releases in the festive season. Earlier, Ravi Teja starrer Eagle was also scheduled to release in theaters for Sankranti but was later postponed.

Now, the makers themselves have announced that Eagle will be released in theaters on February 9th, 2024 owing to many popular films also releasing alongside the same prior date.

Ravi Teja’s Eagle postponed to February

Announcing the film’s postponement, the makers released a statement that said that the makers are planning to release the film at a time when it would be most appreciated by the audience, keeping in mind how the coming days will have a crowded reception in theaters. They also added the work of the director and creative staff needs to be appreciated wholeheartedly and the postponement would be effective for the same.

Sankranti and Pongal festivals are coming next week with many films releasing in both Telugu and Tamil regions. Major releases in Telugu include Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas and is said to be a masala entertainer film also the 28th film of the Superstar released after his last film in 2022 called Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Moreover, Venkatesh Daggubati is also coming with a Sankranti release this year with his film Saindhav directed by HIT film series fame Sailesh Kolanu. The film also has an ensemble cast of actors like Nawazudin Siddiqui, Arya, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Jeremiah, and many more.

Coming to the Pongal releases, Dhanush starrer flick Captain Miller directed by Arun Matheswaran is finally hitting the big screens and is said to be a violent action film just like the director’s previous films like Rocky and Saani Kaayidam.

Along with them, Sivakarthikeyan’s long-awaited sci-fi film Ayalaan is coming out as well which has been in the making for many years owing to the VFX work needed for presenting the main character of the Alien in the film. The film’s trailer is said to be releasing on 5th January 2023.

More about Eagle

Eagle starring Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is an action-thriller flick written and directed by cinematographer Karthik Gattamneni, who also previously directed Surya vs Surya. The film also has Anupama Parameswaran, Navdeep, Kavya Thapar, Srinivas Avasarala, Madhoo, and many more in key roles.

The film is set to release in theaters on the 9th of February this year with Davzand composing the music for the film.

