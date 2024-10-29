Jai Hanuman: Prasanth Varma drops an update on first look; says 'this Diwali, bringing the legends to life'

Filmmaker Prasanth Varma has been in the spotlight lately, thanks to the buzz surrounding his next project, Jai Hanuman. While there has yet to be any official confirmation regarding the film’s star cast, the filmmaker recently unveiled the first-ever poster.

Taking to his account on X (formerly Twitter), Prasanth Varma shared the first poster of Jai Hanuman, which features the mythological figure of Lord Hanuman. Although Varma has kept the details of the cast under wraps, he provided some background information about the film. Jai Hanuman promises to revive the legends of Indian history and mythology, wrapped in a tale of bravery and valor.

Check out the post here:

Along with the poster, Prasanth also mentioned that the official first look of the film will be released on Diwali, i.e., October 31, 2024. He penned a caption that reads:

“This Diwali, bringing the legends to life with a tale that rekindles the flames of valor and honors our Indian Itihasas.”

The upcoming film is backed by the production house Mythri Movie Makers. Judging from the poster, one can anticipate the grand scale of the film, which aims to proudly retell stories intrinsic to the traditions and cultures of India.

According to previous reports, National Award-winning actor Rishab Shetty might be cast in the titular role of Jai Hanuman. Shetty was rumored to have been considered for the role after his immense success with Kantara. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers on this matter.

For the unversed, Jai Hanuman is the sequel to the 2024 fantasy fiction film HanuMan. Like its predecessor, this sequel is also part of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe, which revolves around multiple superhero films inspired by Indian mythology. The end credits of HanuMan hinted at the possibility of a sequel, exciting fans.

Advertisement

Based on ongoing speculations, Jai Hanuman is expected to feature epic battle scenes and will heavily rely on high-end VFX to bring visuals of fire-breathing dragons and much more to life. The film is expected to be released sometime in 2026.

ALSO READ: SSMB29 Big Update: SS Rajamouli gives a glimpse into location hunting for Mahesh Babu's film in Africa, says 'trotting to discover'