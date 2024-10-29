SSMB29 Big Update: SS Rajamouli gives a glimpse into location hunting for Mahesh Babu's film in Africa, says 'trotting to discover'

Director SS Rajamouli recently took to his social media handle to share a glimpse of his travel adventures in Africa. The filmmaker has finally started hunting for ideal locations for Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB29 in Kenya. His son Karthikeya also joined him during the trip to help him finalize a proper spot to start shooting for the global adventure movie.

Sharing a photo from Amboseli National Park in Kenya, SS Rajamouli wrote in the caption, "Trotting to discover…" In the picture, the RRR director can be seen taking a walk in the national park in broad daylight with animals strolling in the backdrop.

Soon after he made the post, netizens took to the comment section to share their reactions. A user wrote, "Sir, what kind of plans are you gotta make!!! imagination is on a whole other level!!"

On the other hand, a social media user wrote, "Walking in to create History." "Men on the way to shake the world box office," commented another netizen.

Take a look at the post below:

SS Rajamouli's son Karthikeya also took to his Instagram handle to share a glimpse of their African adventures. He shared a video where the director can be seen enjoying a safari in the jungle. The father-son duo have a blast as they continue their location hunt for SSMB29.

Advertisement

Take a look at the photos below:

According to multiple media reports, the scripting process, along with the pre-production work, is almost complete for SSMB29. The movie will likely go on floors in January 2025.

As per Times Now report, SS Rajamouli will start shooting for Mahesh Babu starrer in Hyderabad. He has requested to construct specially designed sets for the movie. He will also film in real locations and use VFX wherever necessary. More details about SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu's adventure film are currently under wraps.

Meanwhile, the script is penned by SS Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu & SS Rajamouli’s upcoming mega entertainer SSMB29 gets a new update; filmmaker goes on a hunt for location