Jailer X Breaking Bad-inspired posters of Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar and Jackie Shroff leave fans excited for Jailer 2

Rajinikanth’s 2023 release Jailer was a smashing hit at the box office, and the makers seem to be all geared up to announce its sequel soon. Amid excitement for the same, the internet went ablaze as new posters of the characters from the film surfaced, with inspiration from the aesthetics of the American crime drama series Breaking Bad.

Well, taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sun Pictures shared a bunch of new posters featuring a character each from Jailer. From Rajinikanth’s role as Muthuvel Pandian to Mohanlal as Mathew, the glimpses were all inspired by the famous American crime series Breaking Bad.

Well, after success with the first part, Nelson Dilipkumar will be associating with Rajinikanth again for Jailer 2. The filmmaker, who was previously busy with Kavin starrer Bloody Beggar, had confirmed that his next project would be with Thalaiva only.

Speaking with KS Ravikumar in an interview, Nelson confirmed that he had no projects before Jailer 2.

For the unversed, Rajinikanth, on the other hand, has another film in the pipeline at the moment, which is Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie, co-starring Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan and others.

As per some earlier reports by sources close to the film, Jailer 2’s conceptualization has been ready by the filmmaker, and has cracked down on a perfect plot that will take the film forward in its sequel.

However, Nelson Dilipkumar reportedly was in two minds when it came to finalizing the title of the film. The sources mentioned that while Jailer 2 was a viable name, the director also considered the name Hukum for the film, a phrase that became synonymous with the superstar right after Jailer was released.

Coming back to Rajinikanth’s next release with Coolie, the film is expected to hit the theaters sometime in the summer of 2025. A report by Times Entertainment revealed that the film might hit theaters on May 1, 2025.

This project would mark the first collaboration between Lokesh and Rajinikanth, the former being a die-hard fan of Kamal Haasan. Based on the hype and buzz surrounding the project, it is expected to be a great hit at the box office.

