Coolie: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s action thriller starring Rajinikanth has got its release date? Find out inside

Rajinikanth’s highly-anticipated project Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is one of the most buzzed about movies scheduled for a release next year. This upcoming Tamil film is already touted to be one of the biggest hits, and fans seem to be all charged up for the same. And recently, a buzz about the project’s tentative release date has gone viral.

As reported by Times Entertainment, makers of the Rajinikanth starrer are apparently eyeing a release date of May 1, 2025, coinciding with Labor Day. However, any official confirmation on the matter is yet to be made.

A while ago, as quoted by Hollywood Reporter, Lokesh Kanagaraj had dropped the first hint about Coolie’s release date and mentioned that it would arrive in the summer of 2025.

Well, besides Thalaiva’s presence being a key reason for the film grabbing attraction, the multi-starrer cast of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial has also added one of the more reasons.

The film also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Shoubin Shahir, Upendra among others. The makers have previously already shared striking first look and character reveal updates of all the actors, and has left the fans all excited.

For the unversed, Coolie is bankrolled under Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures. The musical scoreboard is handled by Anirudh Ravichander and it would mark Rajinikanth’s 171st film to date. You heard that right!

Advertisement

In one of his interviews at an event, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj made a striking comment about his first-ever collaboration with a massive actor like Thalaiva himself. However, the director called himself a die-hard Kamal Haasan fan who took it as a challenge to bring up a massive showdown with a Rajinikanth film.

He said, “I just want to show what a hardcore Kamal Haasan fan can do with a Rajinikanth film.”

Other than that, another buzz about Coolie had suggested that Bollywood actor Aamir Khan is likely to make a cameo in the film. However, there has been no clarity on the matter from the director or maker’s side as well.

Not just Aamir, there have also been reports about Sivakarthikeyan having a special appearance in Rajinikanth-Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer. However, the Amaran star clarified that it was untrue, and he only went to visit Lokesh in the shooting spot of the film since they are buddies of the same group.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Nandamuri Balakrishna emerges as king, ‘Daaku Maharaj’ who fights without his kingdom, Bobby directorial locks release date