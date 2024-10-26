Rajinikanth to start filming Jailer 2 after wrapping up Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie? Director Nelson Dilipkumar clarifies

Nelson Dilipkumar is currently promoting his debut production venture, Bloody Beggar, starring Kavin in the lead role. In an interview with KS Ravikumar on The KSR Show, the director confirmed that his next movie would be Jailer 2 with Rajinikanth.

Director Nelson has revealed that he does not have any other movies lined up in between and would next work with Rajinikanth’s film. However, the director was also asked whether the superstar has any other ventures after his film Coolie with Lokesh Kanagaraj, to which Nelson chuckled and said, “That you’d have to ask sir himself.”

For those unaware, the reports of Rajinikanth and Nelson joining hands once again have been making quite the buzz for some time. The duo’s second collaboration is set to be a sequel to their 2023 blockbuster venture Jailer.

The first movie starring Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead role featured the actor as a retired warden who leads a quaint life with his family. However, things take a turn when his policeman son goes missing and is presumed to be dead.

Thereafter, the father goes on a revenge spree, which eventually turns into a heist as well. Aside from the superstar, the movie also had actors like Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Mirnaa Menon, Yogi Babu, Sunil, and more in key roles. Moreover, the film also had cameo appearances by actors Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Jackie Shroff.

Moving ahead, Nelson is currently involved in his debut venture as a producer called Bloody Beggar. The movie directed by Sivabalan Muthukumar in his debut venture is a black comedy drama flick starring Kavin as a beggar.

The film, which focuses on the misadventures a beggar has to face, also has actors like Redin Kingsley, Maruthi Prakashraj, Sunil Sukhada, T. M. Karthik, and many more in supporting roles. The Tamil language film is slated to release on October 31, 2024, coinciding with Diwali this year.

Moving ahead, Rajinikanth is currently working on his action movie Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The upcoming movie also features stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and Upendra Rao in key roles, with Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj also playing prominent parts.

