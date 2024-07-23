Janhvi Kapoor ditches Hrithik Roshan and Vicky Kaushal for her Devara co-star Jr NTR, says, 'Can't wait..'

Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to bring forth their magical chemistry for the first time on screen with their upcoming film Devara: Part 1. In the latest update, the latter hinted at filming another song with the former and her excitement regarding the song.

Janhvi Kapoor can’t wait to shoot with Jr NTR

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor, who is gearing up for her Telugu debut with superstar Jr NTR, recently opened up about her excitement to shoot another song with the actor.

She was questioned about whether she would prefer to act with Amitabh Bachchan or do a dance number with Hrithik Roshan or Vicky Kaushal.

The Dhadak actress said in an interview with Mashable India, “I just shot for a song with Jr NTR sir and I can’t wait to shoot our next song together. I will pick that; I want to dance with Jr NTR.”

For the unversed, as per reports, the duo shot their first song from the film in Thailand. Earlier, Janhvi, during promotions of her film Mr & Mrs. Mahi, spoke in detail about her character in Koratala Siva's Devara.

Talking about her character, she said that it is very entertaining. Further, Janhvi Kapoor revealed that she had a great time on the set and was overwhelmed seeing people doing their jobs with love, conviction, and passion. Moreover, the stunning actress said that she considers herself lucky for the opportunity.

More about Devara

The upcoming film Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, is directed by Koratala Siva. This will be the first installment of a two-part film franchise.

The action film features Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist. Devara: Part 1 also stars brilliant actors like Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, and many more in pivotal roles.

The film was initially scheduled to be released on May 19, 2024, but was postponed to September 27, 2024, because of general elections and pending post-production work.

