Karthi twins with big brother Suriya in veshti; pens a heartwarming birthday wish for Kanguva actor

Karthi and Suriya have been one of the most dynamic sibling duos in the South Indian film industry. Like most brothers, they have evolved from petty childhood fights to becoming each other’s biggest supporters. On July 23, 2024, Suriya turned a year older, and Karthi penned a candid birthday wish for his brother.

Karthi gives a shout out to Suriya’s fans on his birthday

Karthi shared a candid picture with Suriya on his Instagram handle, showing them twinning in traditional white veshtis. The actors flaunted their chiseled physiques while posing for the camera.

Through the caption on the post, Karthi spoke about how the Ghajini actor taught him to gain achievement despite starting from zero only through hard work. He wrote, “Happy birthday to the man who taught me that even if u start from zero anything could be learnt and achieved through commitment and hard work.”

Continuing in his note, the Theeran Adhigaram Ondru actor gave a hearty shout-out to the fans of his brother, who are celebrating the special day by carrying out good work for society and the people around them.

Teaser of Suriya’s upcoming film, Suriya 44

In the work front, Suriya has recently collaborated with filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj for the first time in the upcoming film, tentatively named Suriya 44. However, to heighten the excitement of the fans, the makers dropped the first-ever teaser glimpse of the film’s poster on Suriya’s birthday itself.

In the glimpse, the actor is seen in the never-seen-before role of a gangster. His blood-covered face and his hand holding a gun add to the intensity of the character.

Suriya also has Kanguva in his kitty, directed by Siva. On the occasion of the actor’s birthday, the makers released the first single from the movie, titled Fire. The film is scheduled for an October 12 release.

Karthi on the work front

On the other hand, Karthi, too, has his hands full in terms of his upcoming projects. He will be next seen in his 27th film, Meiyazhagan, directed by Prem Kumar. While the makers of the film have locked the date of its release on September 27, 2024, incidentally, it would clash at the box office with another promising film, Devara, which stars Jr. NTR, Janhvi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan in the lead role.

