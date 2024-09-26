Jani Master case: Megham Karukkatha choreographer sent to police custody in sexual assault case by court

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding sexual assault which might be triggering for some readers.

Shaik Jani Basha popularly known as Jani Master has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons. The popular choreographer has been accused of sexually assaulting his 21-year-old female colleague on multiple occasions. In the latest turn of events, a Ranga Reddy court granted four-day police custody to Jani Master on Wednesday (September 25). The decision was made to allow the cops to investigate the case by interrogating the choreographer.

As per a report in Hans India, Jani Master, who is currently lodged at Charlapalli Jail, will be subjected to questioning by the police. The cops believe custodial interrogation may help them uncover more details of the heinous acts committed by him. It is pertinent to mention that Jani Master was arrested from Goa after his young female colleague accused him of sexual harassment over the years.

The National-award-winning choreographer was then brought to Hyderabad and remanded 14 days of judicial custody. Further, investigation into the matter revealed that Jani Master had allegedly assaulted the victim when she was a minor and hence charged the choreographer under POCSO too.

Besides the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act, the Pushpa choreographer is also charged under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, as per Telugu 360, Jani Master's wife Ayesha will also be arrested soon for allegedly attacking the victim. Recently, she appeared for an interview with TV9 and spoke about her husband being innocent. She had said, "The allegation that the woman was harassed when she was 16 is disgusting. There is no truth in it. If the girl can show evidence, I will leave Master."

Additionally, Ayesha alleged that a larger conspiracy is behind the case to tarnish Jani Master's reputation in public.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. Remember, you are not alone in the fight. There are several helplines available for this.

