Malayalam actor Edavela Babu was arrested on charges of sexual assault; later released on bail

Trigger Warning: This particular articles contains information of sexual assault which might be triggering for some readers.

The Malayalam actor and former secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes Edavela Babu was arrested after interrogation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) in connection to a sexual assault case. As per a report in Onmanorama, Edavela Babu was grilled for three hours before his arrest on September 25. However, he was later released as he was already granted anticipatory bail from Ernakulam Sessions court before his arrest.

After his arrest, the police took him for a medical examination at Ernakulam General Hospital and then he was released. Edavela Babu is facing charges under IPC sections 354 (sexual assault), 376(rape), and 509 (acts, words, or gestures that intend to insult a woman's modesty) after a Kochi-based female actress complained to him.

For the unversed, Edavela Babu was first caught in the controversy as he was accused of alleged sexual abuse by a former Malayalam actress named Minu Muneer. The victim had filed an FIR against seven individuals, including Mukesh, Jayasurya, and Edavela Babu.

In her Facebook post, Minu Muneer penned, "I am writing to report a series of incidents of physical and verbal abuse I suffered at the hands of 1,Mukesh 2,Maniyan pilla raju 3,idavela Babu 4,Jayasoorya 5,adv Chandrasekaran, 6,production controller noble and vichu, in the Malayalam film industry (sic)."

Moreover, she narrated the whole incident and spoke about being subjected to physical and verbal abuse in 2013. Despite the troubles, Minu continued working but eventually had to leave when the torture became unbearable.

The South film industry, especially the Malayalam fraternity, has been under fire since the release of the controversial Hema Committee report on August 19. A Special Investigation team was formed after the report's release and many women came forward to talk about their ugly experiences.

Some popular names like Mukesh, Nivin Pauly, Siddique, Jayasurya, Edavela Babu, and Maniyanpilla Raju, directors Ranjith and V.K. Prakash, and production executives Vichu, Baburaj, and director Tulasidas have also surfaced as women have registered complaints regarding sexual assault by them.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. Remember, you are not alone in the fight. There are several helplines available for the same.

