Jani Master case: Pushpa choreographer confesses to sexually assaulting 21-year-old female colleague after arrest

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains mentions of sexual abuse.

Popular choreographer Jani Master, who has been in the headlines after his young female colleague accused him of sexually assaulting her, has now confessed to the crime. Following the complaint by the 21-year-old fellow choreographer, police began their investigation, followed by the court asking Jani to be remanded with 14-day judicial custody. As per the latest reports, the Pushpa choreographer has confessed to the crime.

Jani Basha, aka Jani Master, was accused of sexually assaulting his young colleague over the years during outdoor shoots. The case against him was initially filed as a zero FIR at Raidurgam but then was transferred to the Narsingi police for further investigation.

The National Award-winning choreographer is booked under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO. He was charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act, as during the investigation, it was revealed that the victim was a minor at the time of the crime.

Meanwhile, as per a report in Great Andhra, a senior official said that the police are likely to file a custody petition in a few days and the chances of the Jani Master's bail are close to impossible. The official said, “The case is solid, and the chances of bail are minimal. We are currently discussing the application for his custody to facilitate further questioning regarding the allegations made against him."

After his arrest, Jani Master’s wife, Sumalatha, aka Ayesha, opened up about the controversy in an interview with TV9 and denied all accusations against her husband. She said, "The allegation that the woman was harassed when she was 16 is disgusting. There is no truth in it. If the girl can show evidence, I will leave Master."

Moreover, she alleged a larger conspiracy behind the case to tarnish Jani Master's reputation in public. "I have been married to Master for the last 14 years and we have no children. I know him very well. His nature is not what is being alleged," Ayesha added.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. Remember, you are not alone in this fight and there are several helplines available.

