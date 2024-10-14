Jani Master's nephew takes legal action against female complainant who accused the choreographer of sexual assault

Trigger Warning: This article contains information on sexual assault that might be triggering for some readers.

Jani Master has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing his 21-year-old female colleague over the years. In the latest turn of events, Pushpa choreographer’s nephew Shameer has filed a case against the female who accused Jani Master of sexual harassment. In his complaint, Shameer said that she sexually harassed him while he accompanied Jani Master to shoots in Hyderabad and Mumbai.

Moreover, as per a report in M9 News, he said that the female accuser used to harass him sexually in restrooms, lifts, and hotels. Shameer additionally requested the police to file a POCSO case against her as he is a minor. His complaint was registered, and the police investigation into the matter is underway.

Meanwhile, Jani Master was granted conditional bail to attend the National Award ceremony. The Deccan Chronicle reported that Jani Master's bail plea was sanctioned from October 6 to October 10. However, the National Film Awards Cell of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a public statement stating that the choreographer’s National Award for Megham Karukkatha from Thiruchitrambalam has been suspended. Following this, the Narsingi police of Cyberabad submitted a petition to the court to cancel Jani Master’s interim bail.

For the unversed, Jani Master was arrested in Goa and later remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. Police investigation revealed that he had allegedly assaulted his female colleague when she was a minor, leading to charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act. Further, he is charged under sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As quoted by The Hindu, a senior cop stated, "The complainant said that Jani had sexually assaulted her multiple times during their shoots in different cities, including Chennai, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. She also claimed that he assaulted her at her residence in Narsingi several times... since the woman is a resident of Narsingi, the case has been transferred to the police there, and further investigation will be taken up."

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. Several helplines are available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.

