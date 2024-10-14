Actor Bala gets arrested after ex-wife Amritha Suressh files complaint against him; will face charges under Juvenile Justice Act

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding abuse, which might be triggering for some readers.

Bala has been arrested by the police based on a complaint filed by his ex-wife Amritha Suressh on Monday. According to a report by Mathrubhumi, the Kadavanthra Police responded to her accusation that the actor had defamed her and their daughter via his social media handles. He has been charged under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

The complaint further stated that Bala allegedly harassed their daughter and even stalked her at times. The cops arrested the actor during the wee hours of the day from his house in Edappally and transferred him to Kadavanthra Police Station, where he is currently being interrogated. Reportedly, Bala will also appear in court later this evening.

Bala and his ex-wife Amritha Suressh had earlier raised serious allegations against each other through their social media handles. The latter had accused the actor of lying about his previous marriage. Not only that, but she also accused him of domestic abuse.

Things went upside down when Bala's daughter posted a video alleging that she was physically and mentally abused by her father. Avantika also claimed she has been suffering from the atrocities since childhood.

Retaliating to the issue, Bala also posted a video and broke down in tears. While the actor denied the claims made by his daughter, he also thanked her for acknowledging him as her father.

The actor's ex-wife Amritha also claimed that she was abused and revealed how their daughter went through torture. Narrating her ordeal, she revealed that she got married to Bala at the age of 18. However, there were days after their marriage when she "lay bleeding" in her house and was scared to confront her family, as they never always opposed her wedding.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.

