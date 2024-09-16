Who is Jani Master? Here's everything about Jailer's Kaavaalaa choreographer booked for sexually assaulting a woman

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information about sexual harassment which might be triggering for some readers.

Shaik Jani Basha, who is popularly known as Jani Master, is a renowned choreographer in the Indian film industry. This year, he won a National Film Award for choreographing the song Megham Karukkatha from the film Thiruchitrambalam. While Jani Master has won several accolades for his work, recently he found himself in the midst of controversies. Before we delve into it, let's know who Jani Master is.

Who is Jani Master?

Jani Master hails from Nellore and began his career in the Indian film industry as a dancer in some of the Telugu movies. He even appeared on a dance reality show named Dhee. Soon after, he got his first break with the film Drona. Later, he worked with Ram Charan in the film Racha. Following that, he continued to work with the actor in some of his hit films.

As Jani Master continued to gain fame, he received opportunities to work with Jr NTR, Allu Arjun, Ravi Teja, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Pothineni and several others. Not just in regional cinema, Jani Master has also worked in Bollywood. He had choreographed a song in Salman Khan starrer Jai Ho and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2. He also choreographed Jailer's Kaavaalaa song ft Rajinikanth.

Meanwhile, Jani Master is married to a classical dancer named Ayesha. Together, they welcomed a son and a daughter a few years after marriage.

Sexual allegations against Jani Master

According to a report by The Hindu, Jani Master has been booked by the police for allegedly assaulting a 21-year-old woman. Report suggests that a zero FIR has been filed against the choreographer for sexually assaulting his colleague.

The complaint has been filed in Hyderabad's Raidurgam police station. In the complaint, the woman has alleged that she was assaulted during an outdoor shoot while they were working closely.

A senior police officer told The Hindu, "The complainant said that Jani had sexually assaulted her multiple times during their shoots in different cities, including Chennai, Mumbai and Hyderabad. She also claimed that he assaulted her at her residence in Narsingi several times... since the woman is a resident of Narsingi, the case has been transferred to the police there and further investigation will be taken up."

Nonetheless, this is not the first case against Jani Master. Reports suggest that he was sentenced to jail in Hyderabad back in 2015. He was reportedly involved in a college brawl case. However, the charges against him were quashed.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of physical, emotional, or verbal abuse, do not hesitate to stand against it and seek help. Remember you are not alone in this fight. There are several helplines available.

