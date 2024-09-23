Jayam Ravi DELETES photos with wife Aarti, kids Aarav and Ayaan from Instagram amidst divorce battle

Jayam Ravi has been hitting the headlines since he announced his divorce from wife Aarti Ravi after 15 years of marriage. Recently, the actor shared that he he regained access to his Instagram handle which was earlier managed by his estranged wife. After recovering his social media handle, Jayam Ravi quickly deleted all photos with Aarti and his sons Aarav and Ayaan.

The PS-1 actor has cleared his Instagram handle of all family photos following his separation from Aarti. According to reports, Jayam Ravi's Instagram handle was managed by Aarti until the divorce announcement. However, after that, she allegedly denied giving the actor access to his social media handle despite multiple requests.

Nevertheless, Jayam Ravi retrieved his account and shared a solo picture with the caption, "The new me."

Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, Jayam Ravi's life took a dramatic turn ever since he announced his divorce from wife Aarti.

His name has also been linked with a singer named Kenishaa Francis amid his divorce battle.

Nonetheless, Jayam Ravi slammed such rumors during an interview with Hindustan Times and said that a third person should be dragged into such a matter. He further revealed that he planned to start a "spiritual healing center" with her. He said, "My divorce has nothing to do with this. This reflects badly on me and it also reflects badly for others involved, like our families."

Advertisement

Jayam Ravi also shared that he will fight for the custody of his sons as they are his future. He said, "I want custody of my children – Aarav and Ayaan. I am ready to fight this divorce out in the court for 10 years or 20 years or however long it takes. My future is my children; they are my happiness."

On the work front, Jayam Ravi is all set for the release of his upcoming film titled Brother. The film is directed by M Rajesh and is touted to be a rom-com movie. Brother starring Priyanka Mohan as the female lead will hit the big screens on October 31, coinciding with the festival of Diwali.

ALSO READ: Jayam Ravi spills beans on his legal battle and custody of sons Aarav and Ayaan after divorce announcement with wife Aarti