'They are my happiness': Jayam Ravi set to 'fight out' divorce proceedings in court to obtain custody of sons Aarav and Ayaan

Jayam Ravi and his wife Aarti are headed for a divorce after 15 years of marriage. Amid the divorce proceedings, the Thanu Oruvan actor opened up about his legal battle and custody of his sons Aarav and Ayaan. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Jayam Ravi clarified that he wants the custody of his children no matter how long it takes.

Jayam Ravi shared that he sees his future in his children and will fight for them. He said, "I want custody of my children—Aarav and Ayaan. I am ready to fight this divorce out in the court for 10 years or 20 years or however long it takes. My future is my children; they are my happiness."

"I want to produce a film with my son Aarav and introduce him to cinema at the right time. That’s the dream I have," Jayam Ravi added.

During the same interview, the PS-1 actor was asked whether he had talked to his wife Aarti after the official announcement of their divorce, as she was not in favor of it. Responding to the question, Jayam Ravi clarified that he does want a divorce, and added that if Aarti wanted to reconcile with him, she would have responded to his notices or reached out to him in the first place.

He questioned, "Does this behavior look like she wanted to reconcile with me? Will there be news about a ‘girlfriend’ if the intention was to reconcile?"

Jayam Ravi also put an end to his dating rumors with Kenishaa Francis. He revealed that he was planning to start a spiritual healing center with her and was looking for some ideal places. His divorce had nothing to do with her, and it reflected badly on him and his family.

Nonetheless, Jayam Ravi and Aarti have announced the dissolution of their marriage and will soon be fighting for their sons' custody.

